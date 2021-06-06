Sun finally shines at US Women’s Open in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO: The blanket of fog that kept conditions chilly through the first two rounds of the US Women’s Open vanished overnight and bright sunshine spilled down on San Francisco’s Olympic Club as round three of the major got underway on Saturday.

The dense marine layer and accompanying frigid wind hampered driving distances off the tee through the first 36 holes, making the hilly and difficult Lake Course even more challenging for the field.

Despite the warmer weather, few players were able to gain much traction in the early goings on Saturday, where challenging hole locations and the ankle-high rough generated plenty of frustration.

The best round among the early starters belonged to American Angel Yin, who was three-under par through 16 holes, which shaved her score to two-over par for the tournament but still well off the lead.

Overnight leader Yuka Saso of the Philippines, who was six-under 136 through her first two rounds, was set to tee off alongside Lee6 Jeong-eun, who trails her by one stroke, at 2:35 pm local time.

New Jersey high school student Megha Ganne, who has been the talk of the tournament after she came out of nowhere to become the first round co-leader, is currently two strokes back and will play in the pair immediately ahead of Saso.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker took to Twitter on Saturday to encourage Ganne ahead of her round.

“In awe of New Jersey’s Megha Ganne and her spectacular performance at the @USWomensOpen,” he wrote.

“Wishing her the best of luck in the next round! #JerseyPride.”

The tweet comes one day after the New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also tweeted encouragement to the amiable 17-year-old Ganne.

The 76th edition of the major marks the first time that it has been played at the iconic Olympic Club, a course that has hosted five men’s US Opens.

The mens US Open will also be held in California this month at Southern California’s Torrey Pines. – Reuters