SunCon gets LoI from Gopeng unit for solar plant works

KUALA LUMPUR: Gopeng Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, GBS Suria Sdn Bhd, has submitted a letter of intent (LoI) to Sunway Construction Bhd (SunCon) to engage the latter for its services as a contractor to carry out works relating to a solar photovoltaic energy generating project with ancillary equipment and facilities known as LSS4 Project 1 in Perak.

The works, valued at RM200 million, include the design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of the facility with a generating capacity of 50MW.

“The LoI is non-binding and is subject to further discussions and negotiations with regard to its terms and conditions, which shall be included in the engineering and construction (EPC) contract thereafter,” Gopeng said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

“The EPC contract shall be executed by the parties within three months from the date of this letter or at a later date as agreed by the parties,” it said.

It also said that the LOI was accepted by SunCon today.

On March 15, 2021, Gopeng announced that it was shortlisted as a bidder for the development of a large scale photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 50MW in Gopeng, Perak.

The LSS4 Project 1 is part of the LSSPV.

In a separate filing, SunCon said the LSS4 Project 1 should be completed and operational as scheduled on Dec 31, 2023, as required by the Energy Commission (EC).

SunCon has also received an LoI from Sharp Ventures Solar Sdn Bhd for the same works for the solar photovoltaic energy generating facility with ancillary equipment and facilities with 50MW generating capacity in Klang, Selangor (LSS4 Project 2), worth RM185 million.

The LSS4 Project 2 should be completed and operational on Dec 31, 2023, SunCon said.

“The LSS4 Project 1 and LSS4 Project 2 are expected to contribute positively to the earnings of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2022,” SunCon added. – Bernama