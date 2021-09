NIBONG TEBAL: Sungai Bakap Hospital (HSB) is looking for the next-of-kin of a man who died of a heart attack on Sept 3, whose body has been kept at the hospital's Forensic Unit until today.

A HSB spokesperson said the man, identified as Lee Tuck Chin, 67, died at about 3pm and his last known address is No. 362 Sungai Puyu, Butterworth, near here.

“We received information that the deceased was previously from a welfare home in Nibong Tebal and after his death, the hospital tried to trace his relatives or next-of-kin to make the necessary arrangement for a funeral, but has been unsuccessful,“ he said when contacted today.

Members of the public who have information on the deceased’s family members or next-of kin are urged to contact HSB Forensics Unit to make arrangements to claim the body. -Bernama