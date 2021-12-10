Sungai Baru land acquisition inquiry postponed to next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The inquiry into land acquisition of Sungai Baru in Kampong Bharu here has been postponed to next year to enable negotiations between the developer and owners of the Sungai Baru lots/PKNS flat units towards finding an amicable solution.

Kampong Bharu Development Corporation (PKB), in a statement, said this followed a suggestion by Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim.

“The Federal Territories Minister will always help to ensure negotiations between the developer and the owner of the lot / flat involved run harmoniously,” it said.

According to the statement, the Federal Territories Ministry, through PKB, acted as a facilitator to ensure smooth implementation of this redevelopment in line with its functions as stated in the Kampong Bharu Development Corporation Act (Act 733).

As such, the ministry and PKB have taken proactive steps by holding consultations with the Department of Director General of Land and Mines of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (JKPTG WPKL), developer and owners of Sungai Baru lots / PKNS flats on the issue, it said.-Bernama