Sungai Buloh hospital to provide special container for Covid-19 bodies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Forensic Department of Sungai Buloh Hospital is providing a special container as an additional place to keep the bodies of dead COVID-19 patients.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in a Twitter post announced that there were six more deaths reported at the hospital yesterday.

According to the statement, more than 80 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths were from the elderly group who have more than one chronic disease or comorbidity.

“Most of them were infected by close family members. If you are living with a member of the high risk group, please protect yourself to protect them,” according to the MOH statement.

There were 3,780 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths reported today with 3,990 recovery cases recorded.

Apart from that, 520 patients were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and from the total, 272 required respiratory assistance while the total active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 42,135.-BERNAMA