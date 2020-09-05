Sungai Selangor, Rantau Panjang LRA resumed operations last night

SHAH ALAM: The Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant (LRA) Phase 1, 2, 3 and the Rantau Panjang LRA resumed operations in phases from 10.30pm last night.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications chief, Elina Baseri, however said that 10 hours of washing and pumping would have to be carried out first before the four treatment plants could be fully operational.

“The process of stabilising the pool level to a height of four metres is expected to be completed by 8.30am today, before supply could be distributed to consumers.

“Once the water supply distribution system is stabilised, Air Selangor will give an update on the water supply recovery schedule according to locations and areas,” she said in a statement here today.

Elina added that Air Selangor would continue to release water from the Sungai Selangor and Sg Tinggi Dams to assist recovery of raw water for the four treatment plants, currently operating to treat water with a maximum capacity of 2,850 JLH.

“Air Selangor has received assistance from nine tanker trucks from other state water operators such as Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS), Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB), Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd (SADA) and Syarikat Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd (SAJ) to help distribute water to affected consumers, “ she said.

Elina added that in addition, Air Selangor has mobilised 114 tanker trucks including nine from other state operators, provided 22 public taps in areas with water supply and housed 70 static tanks at 19 local service centres.

“Air Selangor will update information on unscheduled water supply disruptions from time to time through all communication mediums, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our website at www.airselangor.com. Consumers are also encouraged to download the Air Selangor smartphone application on Google Play or the Apps Store to get the latest information on the water supply,“ she said.

A total of 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat, involving nearly 1.2 million consumer accounts, were affected by the unscheduled water cut since Thursday. -Bernama