Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant cleanup 59 % complete: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Clean up work at the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant following a pollution incident at the Jenderam Hilir Raw Water Intake Station has reached 59 per cent as of 9 pm yesterday.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said in a statement issued yesterday that clean water supply is expected to be channeled in stages to consumer premises starting from 12.30 am (May 1, 2022).

“The period of disruption and restoration of water supply in affected areas varies according to distance of the consumer premise’s location and water pressure in the water supply distribution system,” the statement read.

According to Air Selangor, water tanker assistance is still being mobilised to consumers with priority given to critical premises and the company has done its best to minimise the impact of the water disruption.