Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant resumes operations - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Raw water pumps at the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) resumed operations this morning for the cleanup of raw water pipes and water treatment tanks.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said this is after the pollution reading of zero threshold odour number (TON) is recorded for three consecutive times at the plant intake.

“Efforts to treat raw water and stabilise the LRA system will take 12 hours before water supply can be distributed to consumers.

“The water supply that will be distributed will go through water quality tests to ensure compliance with the Health Ministry standards,” she said in a statement today.

Elina said, Air Selangor will issue the water supply restoration schedule for areas that receive water from the Sungai Semenyih LRA once the stabilising process is completed.

However, she said as of 8 am today, pollution is still detected at the Bukit Tampoi LRA intake with a pollution reading of 1 TON.

Air Selangor has mobilised 92 water tankers to the affected critical premises, schools and residential areas.

A total of 22 static water tanks, 10 water filling stations, nine local service centres and 13 public water taps have also been provided to the affected users.

Some 309,687 account holders in 274 areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang are experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption since Sunday after the operations of two plants were suspended due to pollution at Sungai Semenyih. — Bernama