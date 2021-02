MELAKA: The Sungai Udang Sanitary Landfill operator was slapped with a RM10,000 compound on Feb 15 for polluting Sungai Ayer Batu here in August last year.

State Rural Development, Flood Management and Green Technology chairman Datuk Seri Idris Haron said effluent released from the wastewater pond had affected agricultural activities of various cash crops and paddy involving 1,500 hectares in Paya Rumput and Bukit Rampai.

He said water sample analysis found that there was a violation of several parameters set under Environmental Quality (Control of Pollution from Solid Waste Transfer Station and Landfill) Regulations 2009.

“Almost 60 per cent of the agricultural areas in the two locations are polluted, causing the river to turn brownish and foul-smelling. The crops also died due to the polluted river.

“This is a serious offence as it involves water resources, security and health issues and actions were taken under Section 39 (a) of the Water Resources Enactment (Melaka) 2014,” he said in a press conference here today.

The compound was issued by the state government through the Melaka Water Regulatory Authority (BKSA).

According to Idris, the operator was newly appointed about a year ago to manage the landfill site, which had been in operation for about nine years. — Bernama