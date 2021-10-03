Sunken boat: Nine anglers found safe

KUCHING: Nine out of 10 anglers who were feared drowned after their boat reportedly sank in Pulau Satang waters, here, yesterday, were found safe early this morning.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the nine anglers were rescued by fishermen near Pulau Satang Besar at around 1 am.

“All the nine victims arrived at the Telaga Air jetty and have safely returned home.

“Search and rescue operation is still ongoing for the remaining missing angler,” the spokesman said.

It was reported that 10 anglers were feared drowned after their boat was reported to have sunk about two nautical miles from the waters of Pulau Satang, yesterday afternoon.

Sarawak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, MMEA director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the search and rescue operation was activated at midnight last night after the agency received a report via MERS 999 call from a complainant. -Bernama