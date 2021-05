KUALA LUMPUR: Two researchers from Sunway University’s School of Engineering and Technology (SET) have been listed in Malaysia’s Highly Cited Researchers by Clarivate’s Web of Science.

Sunway University, in a statement, said both researchers namely Prof Dr Mohamed Kheireddine Aroua and Prof Dr Saidur Rahman, were also listed among the top two percent of scientists in the world in the recently released list by Stanford University.

The statement said Kheireddine, who is the Associate Dean (Research and Postgraduate Studies) and Head of the Research Centre for Carbon Dioxide Capture and Utilisation, earned his third recognition in a row this year.

“Meanwhile, this is the seventh recognition in a row for Saidur who also the Distinguished Research Professor and Head of the Research Centre for Nano-Materials and Energy Technology, which expertise is in nano-materials, energy storage, heat transfer, energy policy and renewable energy,“ said the statement.

Clarivate annually identifies a list of ‘Highly Cited Researchers’ who have demonstrated significant influence in their research field through the publication of multiple highly cited papers during the last decade. — Bernama