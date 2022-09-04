Super League: Chance for TFC to be among top three following victory over Malacca

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain lauds his team’s feat in hammering Melaka United FC 5-0 last night as the win gives the Turtles the chance to be among the top three in the Super League competition.

According to Nafuzi the win puts TFC just three points behind Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) which is in third spot and seven points behind Sabah FC in second position.

“Alhamdulillah, we managed to clinch three points to stay competitive with these two teams.

“It is a good thing that we won as this helps boost our players’ confidence, and this is my first victory over Melaka United FC since becoming TFC’s coach in 2019,“ he said after the match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, last night.

As such, Nafuzi reminded his men to stay consistent and maintain the winning streak in the following five Super League matches.

In the meantime, Nafuzi said goalkeeper, Rahadiazli Rahalim, has regained consciousness after he fainted and was rushed to the hospital following a collision with opponent Harith Naem Jaineh in the penalty box.

“We don’t know his actual condition yet, we need to wait for the medical team’s report.

“But I hope he (Rahadiazli) will recover soon and will be able to play in the FA Cup final next Saturday,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Melaka United head coach Asri Ninggal said the absence of imported players and his team’s poor performance attributed to the defeat against TFC.

“The morale is high among TFC players as they will be playing in the FA Cup final. I congratulate the Turtles and accept this defeat with an open heart,“ he said.-Bernama