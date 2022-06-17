Super League: Fatigue among import players worries Nafuzi

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) coach, Nafuzi Zain(pix) conceded that he is uneasy over fatigue among his imported players which could have a negative impact on the squad in their Super League match against KL City FC at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) tomorrow night.

According to Nafuzi, his two key players, Kpah Sherman and Manuel Ott had just arrived in Kuala Terengganu yesterday afternoon after going through a series of matches representing their respective countries.

“Manny (Manuel Ott) and Sherman (Kpah Sherman) have just arrived after a journey of about 30 hours. So is Shetembi (Petrus Shetembi) from TFC ll who has been playing for us (TFC).

“So I have to take into account the factors of fitness, stamina and fatigue before deciding to drop them for tomorrow night’s match,“ he said when met at a training session at Gong Badak.

The 2022 Super League featuring 12 teams will begin its second-round competition tomorrow night after a two-month break to make way for international matches in the FIFA calendar. --

Also worrying the 44-year-old coach is the injury problem faced by several young TFC players who represented the national under-23 squad (U-23) recently.

Therefore, he is only able to train and prepare the available players for the match which is expected to be explosive and challenging tomorrow night.

“Tomorrow night’s challenge will definitely be intense because of the various shortcomings ... our training cannot be done in a ‘full squad’ because many key players of TFC were called to represent the national squad,“ he said, who was also feeling the absence of Faisal Halim.

However, Nafuzi still hopes to open the second round with a victory to create positive momentum for the next match.-Bernama