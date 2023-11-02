Super League: Kelantan FC sign S.Korea defender, Gambian forward

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan FC have confirmed the signings of two import players from South Korea and Gambia for the new Super League season.

In a statement, the club said that South Korean, Kim Ming Kyu, 24, who plays in defence, and Gambian forward Nuha Marong Krubally, 29, have signed a season-long contract.

The club said Nuha Marong comes with very good skills as a striker by virtue of playing for Spain’s Under-21 squad and also the Gambian national team.

“He is vastly experienced and his sharp skills will bring about a positive impact on the squad this season.

“Ming Kyu’s defensive role is badly needed to help Kelantan FC as he is also a very experienced international,” the statement read. -Bernama