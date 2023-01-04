Super League: Penang FC's first win a positive sign

GEORGE TOWN: Penang FC's first win in six matches in the Super League this season after beating Perak FC 3-1 last night is a positive sign for their upcoming matches, said assistant head coach Manzoor Azwira Abd Wahid.

Manzoor Azwira said following the victory at the City Stadium here, the Panthers will focus more on facing their opponents in the next matches.

“We will next be up against Darul Aman FC, who are a strong team. So, we will try to get points in Kedah so that the difference in points is not too big,“ he told reporters after the match.

He added that compared to previous matches, the performance of his men in this match showed an improvement.

Meanwhile, Perak FC head coach Lim Teong Kim said the fasting month had affected the performance of the Bos Gaurus..

“The first half we played a bit bad. The second half we substituted players and the game changed.

“Now it’s the fasting month...most of our players are local boys. So this is our weakness because we play with two foreign players and the rest are all local players...it’s very difficult,“ he said.

The Panthers, who are in eighth place in the League, will meet the Canaries, who are in fourth place, on April 5, at the Darul Aman Stadium. Alor Setar.

The Bos Gaurus, who are in ninth place, will next face league leaders and defending champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) on April 4 at the Perak Stadium, Ipoh. -Bernama