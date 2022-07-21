Super League: Selangor and KL share the spoils

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC failed to avenge their 1-0 loss to neighbours Selangor FC in the FA Cup earlier this month when they were held to a 1-1 draw in a Super League match at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium yesterday.

The Red Giants dominated the first half and opened the scoring when skipper Brendan Gan’s volley deflected off KL defender Muhammad Irfan Zakaria in the 36th minute.

Despite their strong showing in the first half, Selangor found themselves down to 10 men when right-back Ahmad Zikri Mohd Khalili was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Muhammad Fakrul in the 56th minute.

KL City had a good chance to equalise from the spot in the 65th minute when Shahrul Nazeem was penalised for pulling back import striker Jordan Mintah, but Colombian Romel Morales’ effort was pushed out by Selangor custodian Samuel Jacob Somerville.

Morales, however, managed to make amends for his penalty miss when he headed home a perfectly flighted cross by Muhammad Irfan three minutes later to restore parity for the reigning Malaysia Cup champions.

KL City, who are coached by Bojan Hodak, continued to bombard the Selangor goalmouth looking for the winner but to no avail, with substitute Muhammad Haqimi Azim Rosli wasting their best chance in the 85th minute when his powerful drive was saved by Somerville.

Meanwhile, Spanish hitman Fernando Rodriguez emerged as the hero for league leaders and defending Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) when he scored the only goal in their win over Penang at the City Stadium in George Town.

In another match, home team Melaka United FC and Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Hang Jebat Stadium.

Emmanuel Oti put Melaka ahead in the 36th minute but their joy was short-lived when striker Daren Lok equalised for PJ City two minutes before half-time.

The second half saw K. Gurusamy putting the visitors 2-1 up in the 64th minute before skipper Sony Norde came to Melaka’s rescue when he scored the equaliser in the 76th minute. -Bernama