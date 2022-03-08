Super League: Terengganu FC-NSFC match postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: Tomorrow’s Super League match between Terengganu FC (TFC) and Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) has been postponed because 15 NSFC players and officials tested positive for Covid-19.

The match was scheduled to be played at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

“The first-round match between the two teams in the 2022 FA Cup on Sunday, at the same venue, also had to be postponed,“ the Malaysian Football League (MFL) said in a statement posted on its website today.

MFL expressed its sympathy for the affected NSFC players and officials and wished them a speedy recovery.

Several Super League, Premier League and FA Cup matches had to be cancelled since last weekend after players and team officials contracted Covid-19.-Bernama