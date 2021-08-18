“Superheroes” assemble at Penang PPV to spread joy, get vaccinated

GEORGE TOWN: Superheroes from different fictional universes assembled at the Setia Spice Arena mega Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) this afternoon to spread joy and support.

Most of the superheroes gathered here were from Marvel Universe such as Black Panther, Captain America, Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man.

Batman from DC Comics as well as favourite Japanese superheroes like Ultraman and Kamen Rider joined forces too.

These “superheroes”, who are part of the “Adiwira Penang” cosplay group, were accompanying Azhar A. Rahman, 64, who dressed up as the Predator from the sci-fi action film, “Alien vs Predator”.

Azhar said that he was getting his second Covid-19 vaccine shot here today and wanted to take the opportunity to spread happiness and support to Penangites.

He said his community members had planned the heroes gathering since last week and wanted to give the frontliners a pleasant surprise.

“The overall response from the public has been really positive and I’m really grateful for that,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Penangites and the PPV staff here also took the opportunity to take photos and selfies with the superheroes.

Azhar also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the frontliners for their efforts in making Malaysia a safe country.

He also urged the public to register themselves to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves and the people around them against Covid-19.

“Even ‘superheroes’ like us have come forward to get vaccinated, so we hope that every Malaysian can play their role in making our country a safer place,” he said. — Bernama