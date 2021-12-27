Supermarket cashier jailed, fined for making false police report

KUALA LUMPUR: A supermarket cashier who lodged a false police report over a missing identity card was sentenced to three days jail and imposed a maximum fine of RM2,000 by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today for the offence.

Magistrate Nik Fadli Nik Azlan handed down the sentence on Siti Norhidayah Mohamad Amin, 29, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

She was charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code with providing false information with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person. The law provides an imprisonment for up to six months, or maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

She was charged with committing the offence at the Gombak police station here at 1.44 am last Dec 12.

The woman, who was ordered to serve the jail sentence from today, paid the fine.

According to the facts of the case, the woman lodged a police report claiming that she was robbed by two men on a motorcycle, while the incident did not actually and this resulted in a police officer, Jamarul Azuan Abdullah, to conduct an investigation.

It was discovered that she had dropped her wallet containing his identity and admitted to making the false police report to avoid being fined by the National Registration Department when making a new identity card.

Deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisak Hasni prosecuted.-Bernama