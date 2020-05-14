Supermarkets selling face masks at higher prices to face stern action -Nanta

MELAKA: Stern action will be taken against any supermarkets found to have forced customers to buy face masks at high prices before allowing them into their premises.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi reminded all supermarkets to comply with the government’s fixed ceiling price for three-ply face masks at RM1.50 per piece.

“The public needs to complain if there are supermarkets doing this. We will investigate and, if found to be true, we will take action against those involved,” he told a press conference after visiting the MAMEE-Double Decker (M) Sdn Bhd factory here today.

Also present was MAMEE-Double Decker managing director Datuk Gary Choo Kok Sen.

The media today reported that the management of a popular clothing store in Kelantan made it a requirement for all visitors to wear face masks inside its premises and took advantage of the situation by selling the masks at RM10 for five pieces.

Meanwhile, Nanta said that noodles had quickly become a hot item since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18 until yesterday.

“On March 18, the availability rate of the instant noodles in the market was 63.16 percent and the rate increased to 98.10 percent yesterday,” he said.

In another development, he said the Festive Season Price Control Scheme on 11 types of items in conjunction with the upcoming festivals, like Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai, would be implemented for seven days and that an announcement would be made soon on the matter.

He said that from March 18 until yesterday, the ministry had carried out 53,349 inspections and monitoring of business premises involving manufacturers (1,427); wholesalers (11,453) and retailers (40,469). -Bernama