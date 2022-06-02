Supermax completes upgrade of workers accommodation

PETALING JAYA: Supermax Corp Bhd recently completed refurbishment work to upgrade facilities at its dormitories to provide better working and living conditions to its workers.

The glovemaker said workers’ accommodation now meets all local and expected international standards with improved canteen and dining areas complete with designated smoking sections, ATM facilities and other amenities.

“While these upgrades are now completed at Supermax facilities, the company is committed to continuous improvement to its facilities to provide a vibrant and comfortable work and living environment to its workers,“ Supermax said in a statement today.

In the coming months, the company will launch an “open door policy” campaign with relevant foreign embassies in Malaysia aimed at promoting workers welfare, protection and strengthening of diplomatic access. Campaign initiatives would include extending open invitations to embassy representatives to visit the company’s manufacturing plants and meet with the workers, free from interference, at any time, if needed.

Supermax had earlier in February this year announced an outreach programme and the setting up of a sinking fund to facilitate remediation payment to its former foreign workers who are eligible according to the expanded scope. The payout for the first batch of the former foreign workers under the revised eligibility has been completed. The sinking fund is overseen by a six member committee, inclusive of an international consulting firm, a Malaysian-based NGO on human rights and a social justice and a migrant worker specialist.

The company has also recently completed the election of its first Workers’ Committee elected by workers to facilitate better communications and understanding of workplace issues and workers’ welfare. Supermax workers are made aware of a platform known as Suara Kami, a multi-lingual external grievance channel provided by Responsible Business Alliance, a non-profit coalition dedicated to improving social, environment and ethical conditions in global supply chains.

Following a detailed review of the foreign worker policies and procedures practiced by its onsite vendors, the company has since completed an insourcing exercise to assume HR management of the vendors’ onsite workers to ensure consistent as well as standardised practices and due compliance are carried across its on-site supply chain. Starting March 2022, the company ensures full compliance to the prevailing regulations on leave management, payroll computation and pay slips issuance for its on-site vendors’ foreign workers.

After the ban from US and Canada, Supermax is continuously making efforts to elevate its human resource practices to be aligned with International Labour Organization standards and the expectations of international regulatory bodies, such as US Customs and Border Protection.

“The company is continuously meeting more international compliance standards since the rollout of its Foreign Worker Management Policy to strengthen its human resources management and migrant workers policies and practices in January 2022,“ it added.