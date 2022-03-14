Supervisor fined RM16,000 for uploading pornographic content

KUALA TERENGGANU: A factory supervisor was fined RM16,000 by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to two counts of uploading pornographic content using the Google Drive application five years ago with the intent to offend others.

Judge Nooriah Osman meted out the sentence on Ahmad Tarmizi Mohd, 28, who admitted to committing the acts, with the video and photos later viewed by the complainant, at a house in Padang Sena here at midnight, May 11, 2017.

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Fazril Sani Mohamed Fadzil prosecuted while Ahmad Tarmizi was unrepresented.

Earlier, Ahmad Tarmizi pleaded for a lenient sentence on the grounds that he had repented.

The accused paid the fine.-Bernama