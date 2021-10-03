Suppliers, wholesalers allegedly limiting supply of chicken to traders

KOTA BHARU: Traders have alleged that suppliers and wholesalers are limiting the amount of chicken they can purchase, thus causing a shortage in markets and stalls around the city, including Pengkalan Chepa.

Checks by Bernama in several markets and poultry stalls around the district found that the price of chicken had soared to a record-high RM10.30 per kilogramme (kg) so far this year.

Trader Mohd Nazuwan Nazari, 25, said that he could previously get between 60 and 100 birds daily to be sold at the Pasar Tok Guru, Pengkalan Chepa, but was now limited to 20 to 30 birds only.

“It is even more burdensome when the chicken supply is bought at around RM5 per bird, which forces us (traders) to sell at a price of around RM10.30 per kg,” he said.

Another trader, Wan Mustaqim Wan Mohd Zulkifli, 32, said he was also confused and did not know the real reason for the shortage in the supply of chicken.

“Some traders decided not to open their stalls because they are unable to obtain chickens. Some traders are forced to sell at a high price, as we buy from suppliers and wholesalers also at a high price of around RM8 per kg, compared to RM5 to RM6 per kg previously,” he added.

A customer, Nafisah Mohd Hanita, 44, said she was disappointed that she could not buy chicken as a few stalls around Sabak and Pengkalan Chepa did not have any supply.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry chief enforcement officer Azanizam Affendi Juri said enforcement officers had conducted inspections at several supermarkets, main markets and stalls and found that the highest price recorded for chickens sold was at RM8.50 per kg.

“There are six chicken sellers in the market in Pengkalan Chepa, Kota Bharu selling the poultry at RM10.30 per kg. This matter will be diligently monitored to ensure that the market price of raw chickens remains affordable and supply to the traders is sufficient,” he added. -Bernama