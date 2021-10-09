Support of Independent assemblymen for GRS helps realisation of SMJ Plan: Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix) sees the support of all Independent assemblymen for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government as helping to realise the Sabah Maju Jaya Plan (SMJ Plan) 2021 -2025.

He said the support is seen will enable the Independents and the GRS government to work together to focus on the unity of the people and further boost the development of the state.

“Thank you to the Honorable Members (Independent assemblymen) who support the state government. So with that, we can focus on the unity and development of the people and the state of Sabah,” he told reporters after officiating the state-level National Sports Day (HSN) celebration at the Likas Sports Complex here today.

Hajiji said this when asked to comment on Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob's announcement to quit Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and support the GRS-led state government, yesterday.

Commenting further, Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman, said, every assemblyman has the right to make a decision in choosing a platform to serve any political party or independently.

“This is the democratic right of politicians on where they choose to serve or through the platform and party they want. I think that’s all I can comment because this is up to the Honorable Member, “he said.

Yusof, who is also former Warisan Information Chief, announced his decision to quit Warisan to become an independent who will support the state government led by GRS, as he wanted to focus on helping the people in Sindumin and Sipitang.

In the 2018 General Election, Yusof, 66, won the Sindumin state seat with a majority of 760 votes in a three-cornered fight, and went on to defend the seat in the 16th Sabah State Election last year with a majority of 424 votes in a six-cornered contest.

With the latest development, Warisan now has 20 state seats in the 79-seat State Assembly (including six appointed assemblymen) after Bugaya assemblyman Manis Muka Mohd Darah died in November last year and Sebatik assemblyman Hassan A Gani Pg Amir quit the party last February. Warisan won 23 seats in the 16th Sabah state election.

The Bugaya state by-election has yet to be held due to the proclamation of emergency for the state constituency because of the Covid-19 pandemic.-Bernama