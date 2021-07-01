Supporting learners with poor or no internet

THE findings in a report by UNICEF and UNFPA, recently launched by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Sri Mustapa Mohamed on online learning among the urban poor, is most disturbing.

As many as 80% of urban poor children struggle to focus on their school work and 60% of parents say children have lost interest in studying.

Unfortunately, even with EduTV, which was thought to help learners without internet access or digital devices, 43% of parents said their children do not understand the programmes offered.

There are three types of interaction in online learning, namely learners talking (or interacting) with their teachers, learners talking (or interacting) with their classmates and learners talking (or interacting) with the content they are learning.

The first two types of talk (or interaction) rely heavily on stable internet connection and the availability of devices while the third type of talk (or interaction) can be done with minimal internet connection.

Do bear in mind that in online learning, about 75% of student learning time is spent on the third type of interaction, which is self-learning or independent learning.

It is here that learners try to understand the prescribed textbook through their own efforts without direct supervision of the teacher.

For those who can afford it, they may have various commercially prepared workbooks, worksheets, short-notes, summaries, past-exam questions, model answers and others to support their learning.

Those with an internet connection and devices may be able to watch video clips, listen to audio clips, complete quizzes, do exercises or do experiments online.

Now, take the scenario of learners from poor urban or rural households who cannot afford commercially prepared materials, do not have an internet connection or devices and rely solely on the one textbook for each subject provided for free by the Education Ministry.

Occasionally, they may use their parent’s handphone, which is shared among several siblings (assuming they can afford the data plan), to talk with the teacher and their classmates. These learners are crying out for help.

Here’s a solution. Let’s revisit the early days of distance education where print-based learning materials were the main resource in learning a subject area.

This was the practice by the Open University United Kingdom which provided learners from all over the world in the 1970s with excellent Self-Instructional Modules (called SIM) that were posted to them.

In Malaysia, University Science Malaysia was the pioneer in this area followed by Open University Malaysia and Asia e University.

The Malaysian Qualifications Agency specifies that a SIM should be developed for courses taught online.

The SIM could be wrapped around the prescribed textbook or, better still, rewritten to enable learners to study on their own.

With the SIM, learners have a “Teacher-in-Print” explaining the subject area, telling them what to do, giving feedback, monitoring their understanding, motivating them, guiding them how to study, suggesting appropriate remedial or enrichment help and so forth.

It is proposed that SIMs be developed for all subjects in primary and secondary schools based on Einstein’s famous adage that “everything should be made as simple as possible but not simpler”.

The SIM should be developed assuming that learners do not have stable internet access, do not have other support materials except the textbook, or may be academically weak with poor reading comprehension skills.

Content standards and performance standards should be clearly stated where learners know what is expected and how they are faring.

Content in the SIM is organised and sequenced whereby structure is made clear to learners, explained in simple language using a conversational and encouraging tone.

Wherever appropriate, illustrations, diagrams and infographics are used instead of words to facilitate understanding.

At strategic points in the SIM, learning activities (at various cognitive levels) are inserted which gets learners to do things and to actively engage with the key concepts, principles and theories.

Quizzes, exercises and questions are introduced enabling learners to assess how they are doing and based on the feedback to take remedial action on their own.

With the SIM, learners are able to monitor their progress on their own and know what they understand and what they do not understand about the material.

Throughout the SIM, learners are given advice on how to study the subject area, how to apply the content learned and make connections with their prior experiences.

The SIM is designed to be attractive and appealing to learners, and the workload specified is aligned with the time they are able to allot considering the number of subjects taken each semester.

The material in the SIM is segmented into short and manageable chunks to facilitate learning (which is how new generation learners like it).

The Education Ministry can organise groups of experienced teachers and subject matter experts to get together online and write SIMs for the different school subjects.

Instructional designers, editors and graphic designers should be posted for each SIM who will collate and organise the materials into a comprehensive learning package.

The SIMs can be downloaded by learners and printed for use and for those who do not have internet access, the print materials can be posted to them.

Of course, this exercise will cost money but the money spent far outweighs the learning loss experienced by poor urban and rural learners, which accumulates with each passing day while waiting for internet access and devices.

I have written about 60 SIMs for my diploma, undergraduate, masters and doctoral learners who do not necessarily have good internet connection and who are most happy at being able to read offline the “must-know” content independently for each course.

Prof Dr John Arul Phillips is Dean of School of Education and Cognitive Science at Asia e University. Comments: letters@thesundailycom