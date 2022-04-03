Surau, mosques in Johor allowed to hold breaking of fast events

BATU PAHAT: To further enliven the month of Ramadan in the state, the Johor government allows breaking of fast events to be held at surau and mosques.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said however, attendance is limited to 50 people.

If there were more than 50 people, the management of the mosque and surau must provide packed food for the congregants, he told Bernama after performing tarawih prayers at Masjid Parit Besar Semerah last night.

Mohd Fared said Bubur lambuk distribution programme at mosques and surau area was also allowed, but cooking activities remained prohibited.-Bernama