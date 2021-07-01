Surge in e-wallet transactions, mobile banking driven by Covid-19 pandemic

PETALING JAYA: More Malaysians are ditching cash for digital wallets to make purchases, but they are mostly urban residents.

In the past year, the number of transactions through e-wallet has gone up by 131%. Mobile banking has also seen a surge - by up to 125%.

This has pushed Kuala Lumpur’s position in the Global Fintech Rankings 2021 to 67th spot, up 11 rungs from the previous year.

As expected, the acceleration in the adoption of digital finance has been driven mostly by the Covid-19 pandemic, Vincent Fong, chief editor of Fintech News Malaysia, told theSun.

According to the publication’s 2021 report, there were 233 financial technology firms in Malaysia last year, up from 193 the year before.

However, the uptake in digital financing has not been evenly spread across the country. Apart from two in Penang, most of the big names in the game in Malaysia are concentrated in the Klang Valley.

The overall uptake of digital finance here has been slower than in many other countries. Among countries polled, Malaysia dropped 10 rungs to settle at 46th spot.

The ranking, powered by cloud banking platform Mambu, examined the fintech ecosystems of more than 264 cities across 83 countries.

It stated that the sector has expanded globally, building upon a surge in demand for technology that increases access to digital finance.

Apart from e-wallet transactions and mobile banking, crypto exchanges also saw a surge. There were eight times more new accounts last year compared with the year before, and funding has also increased with rising interest in Malaysia’s fintech start-ups shown by investors.

Fong believes the trend is here to stay as consumers get comfortable with the digital channels out of necessity and eventually getting used to the convenience it brings.

“However, there still is room for improvement. Industry players should ramp up efforts to educate users given that along with the increase in usage, there has also been more scams and frauds,” he said.

There is potential for growth with the introduction of initiatives such as the Digital Banking framework by Bank Negara Malaysia and the increased attention by global venture capitalists.

The Securities Commission has also introduced several regulatory initiatives to enable new fintech business models in recent years as they continue to study the market to introduce market-friendly policies.

Sathiamurthi Ramanaidu, chief executive officer of digital insurance technology start-up GFlex40, said the discrepancy in rankings is a reflection of the unnatural skew in Malaysia’s overall economic development.

“Although it is natural in many economies that major cities tend to get much of the economic activity, invariably with the passing of time other regions across the nation tend to grow. Unfortunately, it appears to be that in Malaysia, this has not been the case,” he said.

Sathiamurthi said this could be due to regulatory challenges, availability of funding as well as the tendency to favour government-linked companies and large corporations over start-ups.

“Fintech in Malaysia has struggled to truly make an impact or grow like our regional competitors or even take advantage of the pressures of the pandemic,” he added.

He believes the window of opportunity is fast closing for financial technology firms. However, more of them are building resilience and showing their persistence in overcoming challenges. “We’re also becoming more ingenious and creative in finding solutions and talent. I expect Malaysia and Kuala Lumpur will, in three to five years, show lasting and tangible improvements both in ranking and real life performance in digital finance.”