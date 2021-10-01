Surge in search for Langkawi Airbnb

ALOR SETAR: The search for Langkawi Airbnb surged by over 13 times month-on-month (m-o-m) between Sept 13-19, following the launch of the Langkawi travel bubble which started from Sept 16.

In a statement today, Airbnb said during the same period, searches for Airbnb stays in Port Dickson increased over 360 per cent m-o-m, while searches for stays in Melaka grew by 270 per cent m-o-m.

Langkawi was the third most-searched destination on Airbnb, preceded by Subang Jaya and Kuala Lumpur, it said.

Airbnb added that the end of the long lockdown has also spurred Malaysians to plan for upcoming trips with their loved ones, and many are opting for longer domestic getaways of one week and longer to make up for being stuck at home over the past year.

“Larger Airbnb stays also saw a surge in popularity, as searches for villas increased by almost 2.5 times in the week of Sept 13, up from six months ago,” it said.

General manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj said Airbnb data revealed strong and positive travel sentiment amidst the easing of movement restrictions.

“Airbnb is committed to supporting the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) strategies to rejuvenate the tourism industry and help to drive safe and meaningful travel as we collectively pave the way for Malaysia’s tourism rebound in a way that benefits local communities,” he said.

In line with the 12MP strategies to revitalise the industry and boost domestic tourism, Airbnb has also launched its new ‘#RaikanMalaysia’ campaign today, which aims to energise Malaysia’s tourism recovery in the second half of this year and beyond.-Bernama