Surprise for flood victims returning to clean homes

PETALING JAYA: When floods hit Taman Sri Muda on Dec 18 last year, Ludia Kombong’s plans were dashed.

She was all geared to return to Kota Kinabalu, her hometown, that week but her travel plans had to be cancelled.

When floodwaters rose shoulder high, she and her four children took refuge at a relative’s home in Kota Kemuning and waited out the deluge.

After the floods had receded, Ludia returned home, expecting to find her house in a state of chaos.

To her pleasant surprise, her dwelling had been cleaned and damaged electrical appliances and furniture removed.

She learned from a neighbour that volunteers from the Buddhist Tzu Chi Charity Foundation had cleaned her house.

“They later came back to give us some money to help us tide over the difficult time. I was moved to tears. These were ‘angels’ sent to help us,” she told theSun.

Recalling her traumatic experience, Ludia said the rain started on Dec 16, and by Dec 18, the waters had reached knee height.

“We were scheduled to fly home to Sabah that Saturday for my niece’s wedding, but I was forced to cancel the trip.”

Ludia said her husband was at work when she decided to take her children to a safer place. “The water level rose quickly and it soon reached shoulder-level on Dec 18 itself.

The mother and four children waded through floodwaters to a nearby factory, where they spotted a small boat with two men on board.

The boatmen sent them to their relative’s house in Kota Kemuning where they stayed for a week until the floods had subsided.

In the meantime, her husband remained alone at home. “Fortunately, people came with food so he was alright.”

She added that on returning home, she was relieved that her house had already been cleaned.

“Later, I saw Tzu Chi volunteers who were still in the area, lifting heavy, damaged items out of some of the homes. Even the older Tzu Chi members were helping out.”

Ludia expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the foundation for its help and cash donation.

“I can’t thank them enough. They have good hearts and souls. I wish them nothing but good health so they can continue to help others in need.”

Tzu Chi volunteers cleaned a total of 2,483 houses that had been inundated by floodwaters.

More than 9,000 Tzu Chi volunteers worked in flood-affected areas in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Pahang, the states that faced the brunt of the disaster.

The foundation also distributed RM1,000 to each affected household, benefiting 16,000 families.