Suspect arrested over college student’s murder

PETALING JAYA : A 24-year-year-old college student who was found dead next to a building under construction at Damansara Perdana last week was murdered over a drug deal that went awry.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said today that the victim was stabbed to death before his body was pushed out from the upper floors of the building by his killer on Thursday.

He said on Sunday, acting on a tip-off, a police team from the district CID arrested a friend of the victim at a carpark in Bandar Sunway at 4.30pm.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the suspect, who is also aged 24 and tested positive for drug abuse, had serious injuries in his hands which he had sustained following a fight with the victim prior to his death.

He said both men were embroiled in an altercation after the victim demanded for a debt owed to him by the suspect related to drug sales.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the suspect also led police to two locations in Subang Jaya and Kuala Lumpur where he had kept the blood-stained clothing and shoes he wore on the day of the murder.

He said a post mortem report revealed that the victim had bled to death from stab wounds before his body was pushed out from a high building.

He added that the suspect is being held under a seven-day remand order for investigations.