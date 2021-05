LUMUT: A man who attempted a carjacking with a 12-year-old girl inside the vehicle in an incident near a pet shop in Seri Manjung, yesterday, was remanded until Monday (May 24).

Manjung district police chief, ACP Nor Omar Sappi, said that the suspect was remanded for four days starting today for further investigation, and the case was being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code.

“As the suspect also tested positive for drugs, he will be investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

In the 11.30 am incident yesterday, a 12-year-old girl was waiting for her mother in an unlocked Perodua Bezza car, with engine and air conditioning running, when the 24-year-old suspect got into the vehicle and drove away from the scene.

However, the suspect was arrested with the help of members of the public at the scene, and the girl was rescued.-BERNAMA