Suspect in drug case found hanged in lock-up

KUALA LUMPUR : A 54-year-old taxi driver, held in police custody over a drug-related offence, was found hanged in his lock-up at the Cheras police station here on Monday.

Clothing issued to detainees were found coiled around the man’s neck and he was found hanged from a grill of the lock-up.

Cheras police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said the cabbie was spotted by police personnel on duty when they were attending to other detainees at an adjacent cell at 12.30pm on Monday.

He said the man was alone in the cell as other detainees who were with him had been taken to the Kuala Lumpur court for charging earlier.

Mohamed Mokhsein said the deceased was arrested on March 4 for drug possession and a remand order until yesterday (Wed) was obtained to detain him for further investigations.

He said the man who tested postive for drug abuse had four past criminal records for drug-related offences, criminal intimidation, extortion and illegal possession of firearms.

Mohamed Mokhsein said a coroner from the KL Court and a pathologist from the Cancelor Tuanku Mukhriz Hospital arrived at about 3pm on the same day and carried out investigations at the cell.

He said a post mortem on the deceased’s body was performed the following day.

Mohamed Moksein said the case is classified as sudden death and an internal investigation on the lock-up personnel is underway by the police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS).