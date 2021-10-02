Suspected cable thief found dead in drain

SANDAKAN: A suspected cable thief was found dead in a big drain in Jalan Labuk, Bandar Sibuga Jaya, near here, today, believed to have been electrocuted.

Sandakan district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said the body of the 35-year-old foreigner was found by members of the public at about 6.30 am today.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene shows that the victim is believed to have died of an electric shock, based on the electric cable that was still attached to his body when it was found.

“Police also believe the victim was involved in cable theft due to the discovery of cut power cables and housebreaking tools such as wire cutters, screwdrivers and knives near the body,“ he said in a statement here.

Mohd Azhar said based on the initial investigation, police did not suspect foul play and had classified the case as sudden death.-Bernama