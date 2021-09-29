Suspected child molester arrested

PETALING JAYA: Residents of a flats in Sri Damansara helped police arrest a 53-year-old man who was caught on video molesting a seven-year-old child.

After being apprehended on Tuesday evening, police learnt that the suspect had also molested two other victims.

The victims were two boys and a girl aged between seven and 11.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid today said that a resident had spotted the suspect stroking his genitals against the child at a stairway of the flats and took a video of the act with his handphone.

He said together with other residents, the resident managed to apprehend the suspect and hand him over to police.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the child’s 39-year-old father lodged a police report on viewing the video and found out that two other children of his friends were also victims of the suspect.

He said the suspect was not a resident of the flats and had claimed that he went over to look for a friend.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the man was remanded for seven days from today for investigations.