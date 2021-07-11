Suspected criminal escapes after crashing into patrol car

PETALING JAYA: Police have launched a hunt for a suspected criminal who crashed into a police patrol car until it broke down during a chase in Bandar Sunway on Saturday.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman today said that at about 7.30pm police patrolmen on crime prevention rounds spotted the man in a car and behaving suspiciously.

He said the policemen approached the vehicle to carry out checks when the driver reversed his car at high speed and crashed into a patrol car, causing damage to it.

Abd Khalid said a chase by the patrolmen ensued when the driver sped off.

He said the patrolmen managed to intercept the car at an exit of the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) but again, the driver reversed his vehicle and smashed it into a patrol car before he sped off.

Abd Khalid said as a result the patrol car was badly damaged and could no longer move.

He said checks revealed that the car, a Proton Iswara Aeroback (WEK 424), used by the wanted man was reported stolen in Cheras on June 21.

Abd Khalid said the car is yet to be found and police are on the lookout for the suspect.

He urged those with information on the car or driver to contact Subang Jaya police at 03-56210343.