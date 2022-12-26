Suspected drunk driver nabbed in Kulai

JOHOR BAHRU: A local man, believed to be driving while intoxicated, was arrested after he rammed his vehicle into the rear of two cars at Jalan Budiman 2, Taman Sungai Mas near Kulai, last night.

Kulai district police chief, Supt Tok Beng Yeow (pix), said that the incident occurred at 8.15 pm, and the 51-year-old man, who was driving the Proton Saga car, was arrested at the scene.

He said the man was believed to have rammed his car into the rear of two Proton Persona cars, but no injuries were reported.

“Initially, the mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) policemen received information about the individual, who was arrested by the public following the accident.

“Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, it was found that the man was believed to be intoxicated, and further investigation found that he had hit the rear of two cars at the intersection,” he said in a statement today.

He said it was also found that the man had a past criminal record and tested positive for ganja.

The case was investigated in accordance with Section 45 of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said.-Bernama