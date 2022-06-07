Suspected drunk driver remanded four days over fatal crash

MALACCA: A motorist suspected to be drunk and who allegedly caused the death of a persons with disabilities (PwD) couple in a crash in Jalan Serkam Pantai in Merlimau, Jasin yesterday has been remanded for four days.

The remand order against the factory operator was issued by Magistrate Nabihah Mohd Noor in Ayer Keroh here today.

The 24-year-old man is being held for investigation under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Yesterday, Melaka Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Amran @ Mohamad Zaki Omar identified the PwD couple killed in the 7.45 am crash as motorcyclist Ezuddin Mohammad, 50, and his wife Surayah Muhamat, 48, who was riding pillion.

He said the accident involved a car and three motorcycles.

He said preliminary investigations showed that the car, believed driven by a drunk man, was travelling from Merlimau to Melaka.-Bernama