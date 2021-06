KUALA LUMPUR: Taking advantage of the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme (SCVP), two alleged scammers who offered the vaccine to individuals on social media platforms for a fee were arrested by police yesterday.

The SCVP is currently limited to only staff of companies in Selangor and not individuals.

However, the suspects, a man and a woman aged 26 and 27 respectively, had offered the vaccination packaged at RM450 for Malaysians and RM800 for foreigners.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said on Monday, a doctor had lodged a police report on learning of bogus vaccination programme being offered by the suspects.

He said police traced the suspects to an undisclosed location in Selangor before detaining them.

Kamarudin said initial investigations showed that the duo had offered the programme on Facebook and through phone calls.

“Those who were keen to sign up with them were registered for the SCVP through the SeLangkah application and put on the waiting list. They were required to pay the suspects only when their names are listed as a recipient of the vaccine in the application,“ he said.

Kamarudin said they were contacted by about 30 people but only three had shown interest in signing up with them.

He said the suspects who are in custody under a two-day remand order are being investigated for cheating.

Kamarudin urged the public to be alert and stay updated on the government’s vaccination programmes and initiatives to avoid being manipulated by unscrupulous parties or scam syndicates.

He also urged the public to channel information to the police if they come across such scams.