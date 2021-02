KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Department of Environment (DOE) in collaboration with the police has detained suspects involved in illegal dumping of chemical waste at the Sungai Langat reserve area in Taman Seri Reko, Kajang recently.

Environment director-general Norlin Jaafar who informed the matter in a statement last night, however, did not disclose the number of suspects caught by the authorities yesterday.

She said based on intelligence, DOE Selangor managed to locate and seize a three-tonne lorry believed to be used in the activity.

According to Norlin, the investigation paper was being completed to bring the suspects to court under Section 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, which carries a mandatory jail sentence, with a possible fine of no more than RM500,000.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the public who reported this incident,” she said, while urging members of the public to make pollution-related complaints directly to the DOE’s toll-free line at 1-800-88-2727; or email to aduan_k@doe.gov.my; or via the e-complaints portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my.

On Feb 3, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) in a statement said that it will conduct further investigations following the discovery of barrels containing scheduled waste that could potentially be a source of river pollution. — Bernama