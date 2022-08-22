Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2022: Top Glove wins top honours

SHAH ALAM: Top Glove Corporation Bhd (“Top Glove”), the world’s largest manufacturer of gloves, has been named Company of Year Overall Excellence in Sustainability and CSR under the Manufacturing category at yesterday’s Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2022, held in Kuala Lumpur.

Top Glove is among five companies that received the Overall Excellence Award at the event.

The Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards is a joint effort of the CSR Malaysia publication and the Malaysian Welfare Society for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility.

The award was given to the Company in recognition of its corporate social responsibility activities throughout Year 2021, including financial contributions, donations of personal protective equipment, and philanthropic activities totalling approximately RM190 million.

Top Glove Foundation (the “Foundation”) Senior Manager Ng Mei Fong received the award on behalf of the Company, at the ceremony which was officiated by Ministry of Rural Development secretary-general Datuk Ramlan Harun.

Top Glove Foundation was established in June 2009 with the aim of raising funds for the purpose of charity, education, and activities related to the environment and community.

Under the umbrella of the Foundation, the glove manufacturer promotes sustainability and corporate social responsibility projects under three key philanthropic pillars: Community, Education, and the Environment.

The Foundation had initiated several programmes under these pillars to support individuals and communities during the different iterations of Movement Control Order (MCO), which were in place for extended periods throughout the pandemic.

Top Glove’s Managing Director, Lim Cheong Guan, said: “As a homegrown organisation with a global footprint, we are responsible for giving back to the community and society. We are honoured to be recognised for our community outreach efforts and impact, which shows our commitment to building a better world for all, today and tomorrow.”