Sustainable, smart farmers’ market initiative will be expanded in Pahang

KUANTAN: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority’s (FAMA) farmers’ market at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here, has become the first location in the country to adopt sustainable and smart concepts and it will be extended to all farmers’ markets in Pahang in stages.

State Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Datuk Abd Rahim Muda said the move was part of efforts to preserve the environment where traders were encouraged to use biodegradable packaging and adopt the concept of recycling.

He said, in addition to cash, the smart farmers’ market also offers payment through the QR Code application and e-wallets, thus exposing participants to digital businesses.

“The UTC farmers’ market also no longer uses generators for electricity supply but instead uses solar which is seen to reduce noise pollution. In addition to the farmers’ markets, we will recommend that the night markets also adopt this sustainable and smart initiative.

“I will hold a meeting with the local authorities (PBT) next week and this proposal will be communicated to them, thus we expect that by next year more farmers’ markets and night markets to adopt this concept,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Sustainable, Smart Farmers’ Market, here today.

Meanwhile, Pahang FAMA director Saiful Safri said about 240 participants of the UTC farmers’ market, which operates every Sunday from 7 am to 1 pm, have offered cashless payments to their customers.

“This initiative will be expanded to more than 20 farmers’ markets statewide later and we hope that the sustainable and smart initiative which starts here will become an example and be emulated by farmers’ markets in other states,” he said.

Meanwhile, FAMA, in a statement, said that farmers’ markets in Pahang, involving 1,200 participants, as of August have recorded RM8 million in sales value, thus approaching this year’s target of RM10 million.-Bernama