Sweden’s annual inflation at 41-year high in November

ISTANBUL: Sweden’s annual inflation was at 11.5 per cent in November, up from 10.9 per cent in October, hitting its highest level since August 1981.

The country’s statistical office also announced on Wednesday that monthly inflation was at 1 per cent in November, jumping from 0.2 per cent the previous month, reported Anadolu Agency.

On an annual basis, the largest price increase was seen in food and non-alcoholic beverages with 18.6 per cent.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels posted a rise of 17.61 per cent, and furnishings and household goods 15.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, communications saw a negative inflation rate of 0.12 per cent.-Bernama