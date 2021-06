STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s government on Wednesday announced a 40-point action plan to combat violence against women, including harsher sentences for crimes and programmes aimed at prevention.

The scheme follows the murders of five women by men in the span of three weeks earlier in the spring.

Most of the suspected perpetrators were former partners of the victims.

“As long as a single woman is murdered or beaten we can’t be satisfied and are not done,“ Minister for Gender Equality Marta Stenevi told a press conference.

Among the proposed measures are harsher sentences for domestic violence, rape or violations of restraining orders.

Punishments would also be toughened for the purchase of sexual favours, removing the option to escape with a fine.

Sweden’s law on prostitution only bans the buying, not the selling, of sex.

The government also said it was expanding options for women in abusive relationships to secure protected housing and restraining orders.

It was also launching initiatives targeting abuse of younger people in relationships and several inquiries, including on sentencing for “psychological violence” and the vulnerability of pornographic performers.

Another would investigate whether certain violent crimes against women should be classified as hate crimes.

Olga Persson, president of womens’ and youth shelters’ group Unizon, welcomed the government plans.

Persson praised the connections they drew between violence against women and prostitution as well as pornography.

She also lauded the initiative to look at making certain violent crimes against women hate crimes.

“That is something we have fought for for a long time,“ Persson told AFP, noting that the nature of many of these crimes showed that contempt for women was a motive.

However Persson was also critical that the announcement did not include funding for the proposed measures and lacked a structure for following up to determine their impact.

“You need to continuously evaluate how the new legislation is faring,“ Persson said. — AFP