MADRID: Iga Swiatek raced into the Madrid Open semi-finals on Wednesday with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Croatia's Petra Martic in the last eight.

The world number one, playing the event for only the second time, will take on Russian 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova on Thursday for a place in the final.

Swiatek lost just eight points in a completely one-sided first set before one break of serve in the second set proved enough to send her into a fifth successive WTA Tour semi-final. -AFP