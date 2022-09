NEW YORK: World number one Iga Swiatek(pix) reached the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over unseeded Lauren Davis of the United States.

French Open champion Swiatek came back from 1-4 down in the second set to reel off five successive games to secure victory.

The 21-year-old Pole will face either Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen or Jule Niemeier of Germany for a place in the quarter-finals.-AFP