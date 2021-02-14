Swift action by agencies prevents another pollution incident at Sungai Semenyih

KUALA LUMPUR: Swift actions taken by the Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS), Department of Environment (DoE) and Kajang Municipal Council (MPKJ) have prevented a potential water pollution scenario at Sungai Semenyih here this week.

Selangor Environment, Green Technology, Tourism and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said that LUAS acted on a report lodged by MPKJ on Thursday (Feb 11) pertaining to pollution at a monsoon drain at Taman Semenyih Permata, Semenyih here.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by LUAS, DoE and MPKJ found that the source of the pollution was an illegal three-acre iron smelting operations site at Lot 1317, Mukim Hulu Semenyih, Hulu Langat.

“Its operators were found to have disposed black coloured carbon dust produced from their smelting operation at two small ponds nearby,“ he told a press conference here today.

This would have potentially polluted 2.3 km of Sungai Semenyih and would have further reached the Jenderam Hilir raw water pump station inlet which is another 22 km away, he said.

Hee added that LUAS issued a Water Protection Order under Section 122 (1), LUAS Enactment 1999 to the operators and if found guilty, they would face a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than a year or both and further fine of RM3,000 each day until the Water Protection Order is lifted. — Bernama