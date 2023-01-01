Swift action needed to protect people from new Covid variant: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has urged the government to take immediate action to ensure the people are protected from the new Covid-19 variant which has been detected in several countries.

In his 2023 New Year Message uploaded on his Facebook account, the former prime minister also hoped that the government would implement the necessary measures to ease the people’s burden, especially in facing the challenging economic situation this year.

“The poor are increasing due to the hardship of life. More than 60 per cent of our country’s population actually belongs to the poor and low-income groups. (Therefore,) they need immediate protection from the government,” said the Bersatu president.

As such, Muhyiddin urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to focus on these critical matters through measures that must be decided by the National Action Council on the Cost of Living and implemented by relevant agencies.

“Let us pray that our country is protected from any calamity and that we can all live in peace and harmony,” said the former National Recovery Council chairman.

In the meantime, he also advised the public to comply with the Health Ministry’s advice on Covid-19 preventive measures, including the need to take a booster dose injection.-Bernama