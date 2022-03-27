Swiss Open: Soon Huat- Shevon into finals, Aaron- Woon Yik crash out

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s independent mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat- Shevon Lai Jemie advanced to the Swiss Open finals, yesterday.

The world number 13 pair upset compatriots Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, ranked 10 in the world, 21-17, 24-22 after a 53-minute battle in their semi-final match at the St. Jakobshalle, Basel.

Soon Huat-Shevon is set to face the winner of the match between German pair Mark Lamsfuss-Isabel Lohau and Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati of Indonesia in the finals on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men’s doubles bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik faced another setback in the semi-finals.

The world number eight pair were shown the exit by Indonesians Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto after losing 22-20, 13-21, 21-8 in a 51-minute match.

The professional women’s doubles pair Lim Chiew Sien-Vivian Hoo also faced the same fate.

Ranked 44 in the world, the duo went down 21-10, 21-16 to world number nine Gabriela Stoeva-Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria after a 39-minute clash.-Bernama