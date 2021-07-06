Swiss tennis Maestro Federer advances to Wimbledon Quarterfinals

ISTANBUL: Swiss tennis star Roger Federer(pix) qualified for the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Federer defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in London.

Canadian player Felix Auger-Aliassime booked a place in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal after beating Alexander Zverev with sets of 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4.

Also, a men’s singles match between Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz was postponed due to heavy rain.

In the women's singles competition, Ajla Tomljanovic has reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal after beating her opponent Emma Raducanu, who was forced to withdraw during the second set due to an injury.

The 2018 champ Angelique Kerber, Karolina Muchova and Viktorija Golubic also qualified for the quarterfinals. -Bernama