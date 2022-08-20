SWM environment collects over 300,000 kg recycled goods in N. Sembilan

SEREMBAN: SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM Environment) collected a total of 345,033 kilogrammes (kg) of recycled goods from 6,441 KITARecycle members in Negeri Sembilan, from January to July this year.

Its corporate general manager, Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin, said that it showed a positive reaction from the community in this state regarding the importance of carrying out recycling activities while protecting the environment.

“This programme provides a user-friendly application, KITARecycle, to make it easier for each member to register and check the total weight of recycled items, including plastic, paper, and electronic items.

“They can then redeem recycling reward points to be converted into cash, it is an encouragement to the community to continue to look after the environment,“ he said in a statement today.

In the meantime, he said SWM Environment is targeting 792 residential premises in Taman Bayu Indera Phase 1, Port Dickson, to register under the programme. The recycling collection counters are open on Saturday of the third week of the month, from 9 am to 11 am.

Mohd Norlisam said the programme was able to cultivate the practice of separation at source (SAS) and 3R (reduce, reuse and recycle) so that a green lifestyle can be applied in daily life.-Bernama